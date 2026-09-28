Maharashtra FDA seizes over 50,000kg ₹1.19cr, suspends 30 food licenses
India
Just ahead of the festive rush, Maharashtra's FDA suspended 30 food licenses and seized more than 50,000kg of questionable food worth ₹1.19 crore.
The five-day statewide sweep (September 23-27) targeted places not following safety rules to help keep people healthy during celebrations.
FDA files 22 FIRs, arrests 30
Popular spots like Kyani & Co, Colaba Sweet Mart, Subway (Lower Parel), and Daffodils Fast Food Inn had their licenses suspended due to pest problems, poor hygiene, and bad storage.
The FDA also filed 22 FIRs and arrested 30 people after finding banned stock in inspections across Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions, showing they are serious about safer food for everyone this season.