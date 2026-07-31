Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹1.03cr banned and adulterated food statewide

The biggest catch was 30,098kg of suspected substandard arecanut in Nagpur, plus adulterated milk, paneer, soy products, oils, frozen kulfi, and mislabeled supplements.

Nine FIRs were filed and 10 people arrested; three FSSAI licenses were suspended for hygiene lapses.

The FDA destroyed unsafe perishables on the spot and gave improvement notices to 21 places.

As Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe put it: "Safe and pure food is the right of every citizen, and stringent action against offenders will continue."