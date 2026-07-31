Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹1.03cr banned and adulterated food statewide
Maharashtra's FDA just seized ₹1.03 crore worth of adulterated and banned food products in a big two-day sweep across the state.
The "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" drive saw officials inspecting 41 hotels, restaurants, and dhabas to tackle unsafe food, hygiene issues, and illegal tobacco.
Officials seize 30,098kg arecanut in Nagpur
The biggest catch was 30,098kg of suspected substandard arecanut in Nagpur, plus adulterated milk, paneer, soy products, oils, frozen kulfi, and mislabeled supplements.
Nine FIRs were filed and 10 people arrested; three FSSAI licenses were suspended for hygiene lapses.
The FDA destroyed unsafe perishables on the spot and gave improvement notices to 21 places.
As Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe put it: "Safe and pure food is the right of every citizen, and stringent action against offenders will continue."