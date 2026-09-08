Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹11.41cr illegal medicines and cosmetics, suspends licenses
Between June and August 2026, Maharashtra's FDA seized illegal medicines and cosmetics valued at ₹11.41 crore.
Led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the team carried out 2,902 inspections across factories and shops, ending with hundreds of licenses suspended or canceled, 104 search-and-seizure operations, 20 FIRs filed, and 21 arrests.
The goal: keeping unsafe products off shelves.
Maharashtra FDA finds violations, pledges action
Inspectors found some worrying stuff: the manufacture of substandard and unauthorized medicines, insulin and vaccines stored incorrectly, scheduled drugs being dispensed without prescriptions, expired meds left lying around, sales happening without bills, and the sale of medicines without the supervision of registered pharmacists.
The FDA says it's stepping up efforts to keep people safe and support honest businesses.