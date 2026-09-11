Maharashtra FDA seizes suspected adulterated paneer and suspected fake khoya
Maharashtra's FDA just seized around 10,000kg of suspected adulterated paneer and nearly 5,000kg of suspected fake khoya.
Samples are now being collected from the seized stock at the spot for testing, and as Joint Commissioner Digambar Bhogawade put it, "Further action will be decided after the samples are tested and laboratory reports are received."
This is all part of a bigger push to keep unsafe food off your plate.
Raid linked to analog paneer ban
This raid links back to Maharashtra's recent ban on "analog" (non-dairy) paneer.
If you're caught selling fake paneer as real, you could face imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, depending on the severity of the offense, under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Authorities are serious about stopping food fraud: earlier they busted another racket using 1,800kg of skimmed milk powder, 400kg of glycerol monostearate (GMS) powder and 718-liter of palm oil to make bogus paneer.