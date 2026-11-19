Maharashtra FDA suspends 23 food business licenses, seizes ₹2.06cr stock
Maharashtra's FDA just suspended 23 food business licenses after finding some pretty serious hygiene issues: think dirty kitchens, bad storage, pests, and unclean equipment.
They also seized food stock worth ₹2.06 crore from DXP Ventures India Pvt Ltd at Bhiwandi in Thane district to keep things safer for everyone.
DXP Ventures caught changing expiration dates
One big case was DXP Ventures India in Thane, caught changing expiration dates on food labels, leading to a huge seizure of goods.
In Pune, a recent inspection drive saw six more licenses suspended and fines handed out to eight vendors operating without proper registration.
Across the state, even more shops were flagged for violations as the FDA ramps up efforts to make sure what's on your plate is actually safe.