Maharashtra FDA suspends 5 Mumbai clubs' food licenses after sweep
Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just suspended the food licenses of five well-known Mumbai clubs, including The Cricket Club of India and The Willingdon Sports Club, after finding serious hygiene issues during surprise inspections in a four-day sweep ending yesterday.
This is all part of the "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" drive to keep what we eat safe.
Inspections find cockroaches and expired food
Inspectors found cockroaches, expired food, bad storage, and poor hygiene among staff at several places.
Along with the license suspensions, 12 other spots got official warnings to fix things fast, and one place was ordered to shut down completely.
The FDA also raided eateries across Maharashtra, seizing over ₹1.04 crore worth of unsafe or banned food items, so it's clear they're not messing around about food safety right now.