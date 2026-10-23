Maharashtra FDA suspends 8 Mumbai eateries for banned food colors
India
The Maharashtra FDA just suspended eight Mumbai eateries, including a Domino's and S.K. Bakery, after inspections conducted on October 21 and 22 found dirty kitchens and banned food colors.
These license suspensions happened under the Food Safety and Standards Act, so it's a serious move to keep things clean.
Maharashtra FDA seizes 37,991.4kg food
Alongside closing restaurants, the FDA seized 37,991.4kg of questionable food worth approximately ₹54.66 lakh across Maharashtra, most of it rajma and pulses from Navi Mumbai.
Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe is encouraging everyone to report dodgy food via their toll-free number or online, urging consumers to report food quality complaints or malpractice through the toll-free number 1800222365 or the department's online grievance portal.