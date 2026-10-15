Maharashtra FDA suspends 892 licenses, seizes 50.63 cr in food

The FDA also went after banned stuff like gutkha, raiding 1,472 locations and finding illegal goods worth ₹27.86 crore.

1,529 individuals were arrested and 205 vehicles seized. They caught 203,622-liter of milk too, worth ₹21.01 crore, and canceled 16 licenses for analog paneer.

Plus, the FDA is now taking more complaints online, and state regulators and central bodies such as FSSAI are holding discussions to introduce stricter rules for cloud kitchens and dark stores.