Maharashtra FDA suspends 892 licenses, seizes 50.63 cr in food
Big moves from Maharashtra's FDA: In the past six months, they've suspended 892 food business licenses and seized suspected, substandard, and adulterated food items valued at ₹50.63 crore.
Since April 2026, officials checked over 19,713 food establishments, including restaurants, dark stores, milk product manufacturers and retailers, and edible oil manufacturers and retailers, to keep what we eat safer.
Maharashtra FDA finds 27.86 cr goods
The FDA also went after banned stuff like gutkha, raiding 1,472 locations and finding illegal goods worth ₹27.86 crore.
1,529 individuals were arrested and 205 vehicles seized. They caught 203,622-liter of milk too, worth ₹21.01 crore, and canceled 16 licenses for analog paneer.
Plus, the FDA is now taking more complaints online, and state regulators and central bodies such as FSSAI are holding discussions to introduce stricter rules for cloud kitchens and dark stores.