Maharashtra FDA suspends almost 100 food licenses under Tukaram Mundhe
The Maharashtra FDA is cracking down on restaurants, hotels, and clubs to make sure the food you eat is actually safe.
Since Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe took charge on May 25, 2026, almost 100 food licenses have been suspended after inspections across the state.
Mundhe wants everyone to know this isn't about singling out businesses: it's about tackling real health risks and making sure people aren't exposed to unsafe food.
Maharashtra FDA rules: warnings, suspensions
Under updated food safety rules, minor slip-ups get a warning and a chance to fix things.
But if inspectors find something that could harm public health, licenses can be temporarily suspended.
Businesses then have about 14 days to sort out the problems.
The FDA has also checked government facilities and gone after issues like milk adulteration.