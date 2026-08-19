Maharashtra FDA suspends Hotel Radha license in Malad West Mumbai
India
Hotel Radha, a well-known spot in Malad West, Mumbai, just had its food license suspended by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration.
Inspectors found live rats coming out of open kitchen drains and cockroaches crawling on food-prep equipment. Definitely not what you want to see at your go-to eatery.
The suspension happened under the Food Safety and Standards Act.
Unsanitary conditions spotted at Hotel Radha
During the check, officials saw greasy surfaces, stagnant water with bad smells, and open kitchen drains.
Utensils were covered in grime and rust, storage containers were dusty and muddy, and an open dustbin sat right above the toaster where food was being made.
This crackdown is part of a bigger push across Maharashtra to keep restaurants clean and safe for everyone.