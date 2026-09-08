Maharashtra FDA suspends Kurla hotel and 3 Juhu ISKCON licenses

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the licenses of R K Associates & Hoteliers Pvt Ltd in Kurla and three ISKCON food establishments/outlets at ISKCON's Hare Krishna Land in Juhu after finding serious hygiene issues (think cockroach infestations, clogged drains, and uncovered food) during a statewide inspection drive.

This move is part of a bigger push to make sure places serving food are actually safe to eat at.