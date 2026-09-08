Maharashtra FDA suspends Kurla hotel and 3 Juhu ISKCON licenses
The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the licenses of R K Associates & Hoteliers Pvt Ltd in Kurla and three ISKCON food establishments/outlets at ISKCON's Hare Krishna Land in Juhu after finding serious hygiene issues (think cockroach infestations, clogged drains, and uncovered food) during a statewide inspection drive.
This move is part of a bigger push to make sure places serving food are actually safe to eat at.
Officials find pests, missing medical certificates
When officials checked R K Associates & Hoteliers Pvt Ltd, they spotted pests, broken tiles, and uncovered food near open garbage; only 21 of the 34 food handlers were able to produce medical fitness certificates.
The three ISKCON outlets (ISKCON Govindas Restaurant, another ISKCON food establishment, and ISKCON food services restaurant) were also pulled up for poor hygiene.
Along with these suspensions, four more IRCTC-affiliated spots got official warnings to clean up their act.