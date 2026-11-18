The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just suspended the licenses of nine well-known South Mumbai restaurants, including favorites like Miyan Kababs, Natural Ice Cream, and Chetana, after they were allegedly found to be breaking food safety and hygiene rules.

Inspections happened on November 17, and by the next day, these spots were ordered to shut shop until further notice.

The move shows the FDA isn't taking any chances when it comes to what's being served on our plates.