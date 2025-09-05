Maharashtra gazette from 1918 being used to give Marathas OBC benefits

Competition for limited OBC quota could heat up

Since this change, over five lakh people have received Kunbi certificates, but not all Marathas are covered—so reactions are mixed.

Some landless Marathas can apply using affidavits, but there's concern that competition for the limited OBC quota (just 17%) could heat up among more than 350 castes.

The Congress party wants clearer rules and is pushing for a bigger OBC quota like Telangana's model so everyone gets a fair shot at reservations.