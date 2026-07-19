Maharashtra gives 3 months for school bus safety and fares

Bus fares will now be set by local transport authorities, with only small fee changes allowed.

All school busses must have GPS tracking, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, seat belts for everyone, and fire detection systems.

Parents can access live tracking and CCTV feeds through approved apps.

For younger children (Class five or below), a woman attendant or designated staff member is now required on board.

There are also new requirements to support students with disabilities, with trained staff and better facilities.