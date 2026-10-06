Maharashtra gives drivers final Marathi extension to August 2027
India
Maharashtra has pushed the deadline for taxi and autorickshaw drivers to pick up basic Marathi to August 2027.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik called this the final extension, saying it's a last chance for non-Marathi-speaking drivers to meet the language rule.
If drivers don't comply by then, their licenses could be at risk.
Maharashtra adds 100 classes, EV-bike transition
To help everyone catch up, 100 new language classes will run across the state through January 23, 2027, adding to an already big network of teachers and centers.
Alongside this, Maharashtra is also moving bike taxis toward electric vehicles over nine months, a step toward cleaner transport for everyone.