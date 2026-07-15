Maharashtra government waives ₹48,000cr unpaid electricity bills for farmers
India
Big news for Maharashtra's farmers: the state government is wiping out ₹48,000 crore worth of unpaid electricity bills.
Announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, this move helps those using agri pumps up to 7-hp and clears years of overdue payments.
Maharashtra farmers get connections without dues
Farmers can now get new electricity connections without having to pay off old dues, a big deal for many who've struggled with bills.
The state already spends ₹25,000 crore a year on free power for them, and this waiver keeps those subsidies going while tackling old debts.
It's part of a larger push that also includes recent loan waivers and expanded free electricity benefits.