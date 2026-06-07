Maharashtra government withdraws Devasthan Inams Abolition Bill 2026 amid uproar
India
Maharashtra's government has pulled back its Devasthan Inams Abolition Bill 2026 after major pushback from temple trusts and right-wing groups.
The bill, which aimed to grant ownership rights to eligible occupants of temple trust land and sort out encroachments, sparked a lot of concern during public feedback.
Maharashtra forms committee to review objections
To address the uproar, the government set up a committee with top officials and temple trust representatives. They will review all objections, hold hearings, and work on a new draft for more public input.
Sunil Ghanwat, organizer of the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, called the withdrawal "a major victory for the collective struggle and efforts of all temple trustees and Hindu organizations."