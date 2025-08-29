Next Article
Maharashtra: Heavy rains trigger flooding in Latur, yellow alert issued
Heavy monsoon rains have triggered major flooding across Latur district, Maharashtra. A bridge over the Manjara river was submerged, and key reservoirs are nearly full.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for today, August 29, 2025.
Dozens of roads underwater
Schools from Class 1 to 12 are shut and dozens of roads—including highways—are underwater.
More than 2,200 people have been safely evacuated from Latur and nearby Nanded as the Army and local teams carry out rescue operations.
Daily life is on pause for many as the community works together to stay safe during these intense rains.