Maharashtra imposes temporary 16-tonne vehicle ban on NH-66 for Ganeshotsav
India
Heading to Konkan for Ganeshotsav?
Maharashtra just put a temporary ban on heavy vehicles of 16 tons or more along the busy Mumbai-Goa Highway (NH-66) to keep festival traffic moving smoothly.
The first phase runs from September 11 to September 15, covering pre-festival travel and the arrival of Ganesh idols.
Immersion ban returns, essentials exempt
The ban returns for immersion days: September 18 (five-day Ganpati), September 19-20 (seven-day Gauri-Ganpati), and again from September 25-26 for Anant Chaturdashi journeys.
Essential goods like milk, medicines, and fuel (and vehicles transporting import and export cargo to and from Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Jaigad ports) are exempt, so you won't miss out on basics.