Maharashtra introduces '60-day notice' requirement for religious conversions

Bill brings strict penalties for coercion, fraud

This bill brings strict penalties: up to seven years in jail and hefty fines for anyone found guilty of coercion, fraud, or luring people into converting.

There are even tougher consequences for mass conversions or targeting minors and vulnerable groups.

While Minister Pankaj Bhoyar says it is about protecting freedom of choice, some worry it could unfairly target certain communities.

If passed, Maharashtra would join a growing list of states that have enacted similar laws since 2017 (nine states are listed in the source).