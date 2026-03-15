Maharashtra introduces '60-day notice' requirement for religious conversions
Maharashtra just introduced the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, aiming to stop forced religious conversions.
The bill requires anyone planning to convert to give a 60-day advance notice, then officially register the change within 25 days, or it will not count.
Bill brings strict penalties for coercion, fraud
This bill brings strict penalties: up to seven years in jail and hefty fines for anyone found guilty of coercion, fraud, or luring people into converting.
There are even tougher consequences for mass conversions or targeting minors and vulnerable groups.
While Minister Pankaj Bhoyar says it is about protecting freedom of choice, some worry it could unfairly target certain communities.
If passed, Maharashtra would join a growing list of states that have enacted similar laws since 2017 (nine states are listed in the source).