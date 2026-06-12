Maharashtra is working on policy for students from single-mother households
Maharashtra is working on a new policy to help single women, while a separate committee set up by the Higher and Technical Education Department is examining student-support measures for students from single-mother households in colleges and technical institutes.
The plan includes a special admission category to better track these students, more awareness among college leaders about their challenges, and priority access to hostel accommodation being examined for feasibility.
Maharashtra survey finds about 14,000 students
A recent survey found about 14,000 such students already enrolled, but officials said the figure may not be fully accurate because of widespread unawareness.
The government will soon hold virtual sessions with more than 1,500 colleges to build understanding.
While hostel priority is being examined, bigger changes, such as scholarships, fee concessions or reimbursement schemes, are being considered as part of the broader Ekal Mahila policy.