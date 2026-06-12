Maharashtra is working on policy for students from single-mother households

Maharashtra survey finds about 14,000 students

A recent survey found about 14,000 such students already enrolled, but officials said the figure may not be fully accurate because of widespread unawareness.

The government will soon hold virtual sessions with more than 1,500 colleges to build understanding.

While hostel priority is being examined, bigger changes, such as scholarships, fee concessions or reimbursement schemes, are being considered as part of the broader Ekal Mahila policy.