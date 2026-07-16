Maharashtra issues Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules 2026 for ride-hailing
Maharashtra just rolled out the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026, shaking up how ride-hailing apps like Ola, Uber, and Rapido operate.
The government now requires these services to follow stricter licensing, set fares approved by transport authorities, and meet higher safety standards.
The goal? Make rides safer and more reliable for everyone.
Maharashtra mandates fares, safety, and penalties
Base fares will be set by the Regional Transport Authority: no wild price swings allowed.
Discounts are capped at 25%, and surge pricing can't go over 1.5 times the base fare.
Drivers must get at least 80% of your fare, while vehicles need proper permits and can't be too old (cabs over nine years or busses over 12 are out).
For riders' peace of mind: all cars must have panic buttons, GPS tracking, and 24x7 customer support, and apps available in Marathi, Hindi and English.
Break the rules? Companies face fines from ₹100,000 up to ₹10,000,000.