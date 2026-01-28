Maharashtra just launched India's 1st menopause clinics India Jan 28, 2026

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to set up special menopause clinics in government hospitals and city health centers.

Initiated under the guidance of Minister of State Meghna Bordikar, this move finally puts a spotlight on menopause—a stage of life that often gets ignored in public healthcare.

Women can now access expert medical advice, mental health support, and screenings for bone and heart health all in one place.