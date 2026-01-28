Maharashtra just launched India's 1st menopause clinics
Maharashtra has become the first state in India to set up special menopause clinics in government hospitals and city health centers.
Initiated under the guidance of Minister of State Meghna Bordikar, this move finally puts a spotlight on menopause—a stage of life that often gets ignored in public healthcare.
Women can now access expert medical advice, mental health support, and screenings for bone and heart health all in one place.
What's different about these clinics?
These clinics offer more than just checkups—they cover hormonal tests, medication, and practical lifestyle tips to help women manage everything from sleep issues to bone strength and stress.
The idea is to make support for menopause simple and accessible.
Why does this matter?
Minister Bordikar put it best: "Menopause is not a disease but a natural phase in a woman's life. However, women need strong physical and emotional support during this period, and these clinics have been started to ensure they receive proper advice, treatment and dignity," Bordikar said.
Women across Maharashtra are welcoming the change, hoping it inspires similar care everywhere else.