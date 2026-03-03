Maharashtra launches WhatsApp helpline for citizens stranded in Middle East
Maharashtra has rolled out a WhatsApp helpline (+971 50 365 4357) to help its residents stuck in the Middle East after airspace closures caused by the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
The service, launched Tuesday with support from the Indian People's Forum in Dubai, is meant to connect stranded citizens directly with emergency assistance.
CM Fadnavis is monitoring situation closely
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally keeping tabs on the situation and working with the central government to bring people home safely.
While everyone is currently safe—including Congress MP Kalyan Kale, who got caught up in this after a trip to Dubai—returning remains tough due to ongoing tensions.
This helpline aims to make rescue efforts quicker and more coordinated, offering much-needed reassurance for families back home.