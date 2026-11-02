Maharashtra locals protest Ujani AI center Karjat hydropower Vadhavan port
India
Maharashtra is seeing a wave of protests as locals and leaders push back against new proposed projects.
From an AI data center in Ujani to a hydropower plant in Karjat that could wipe out more than 32,000 trees, and the Vadhavan port in Palghar threatening fishing communities, people are worried about losing their land, forests, and traditional ways of life.
Political parties and activists urge transparency
Political parties and activist groups have jumped in, raising concerns about deforestation, loss of livelihoods, and threats to farming.
The proposed Nagpur-Goa highway is also under fire for its impact on agriculture.
With pressure mounting, the state government is being urged to be more transparent and include local voices before moving ahead with these big plans.