Maharashtra mandates adult supervision for under 12s on elevators escalators
Big update if you use elevators or escalators in Maharashtra: new safety rules kick in from November 1, 2026.
Children under 12 now need an adult with them, and the state is making sure these facilities are safer for everyone.
Monthly maintenance and safety audits required
Elevators, escalators, and moving walkways will need monthly maintenance by licensed or approved contractors and annual safety audits and tests.
New installations must be equipped with prescribed safety mechanisms and CCTV systems; older ones have until October 28, 2027 to catch up.
If there's an accident, it has to be reported within 24 hours. Plus, any escalator unused for six months needs a safety test before it runs again.
All about keeping things safe, and giving you peace of mind when you ride.