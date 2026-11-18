Elevators, escalators, and moving walkways will need monthly maintenance by licensed or approved contractors and annual safety audits and tests.

New installations must be equipped with prescribed safety mechanisms and CCTV systems; older ones have until October 28, 2027 to catch up.

If there's an accident, it has to be reported within 24 hours. Plus, any escalator unused for six months needs a safety test before it runs again.

All about keeping things safe, and giving you peace of mind when you ride.