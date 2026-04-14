Maharashtra mandates basic Marathi knowledge for taxi and auto drivers
From May 1, 2026, every taxi and auto driver in Maharashtra will need to show they have basic knowledge of Marathi if they want to keep their license.
This new rule comes after lots of complaints about drivers not being able to communicate in the state's main language.
Cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik says it's all about making sure everyone can connect better and respect local culture.
Maharashtra transport to conduct Marathi checks
The Motor Transport Department is rolling out checks across its offices to make sure drivers actually know Marathi. If not, their licenses could be canceled.
Officials who skip these language checks could also face action.
As Sarnaik put it, knowing Marathi isn't just a rule: it's important for doing business in Maharashtra and showing respect for the region.