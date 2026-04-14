Maharashtra mandates basic Marathi knowledge for taxi and auto drivers India Apr 14, 2026

From May 1, 2026, every taxi and auto driver in Maharashtra will need to show they have basic knowledge of Marathi if they want to keep their license.

This new rule comes after lots of complaints about drivers not being able to communicate in the state's main language.

Cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik says it's all about making sure everyone can connect better and respect local culture.