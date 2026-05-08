Maharashtra mandates ICC registration on She-Box after TCS Nashik case

Maharashtra firms risk ₹50,000 fines

Skipping these rules could cost companies up to ₹50,000, and repeat offenders might even lose their license.

District officials will check that ICCs are actually in place, with at least half the members being women and a senior woman leading.

In the TCS case, nine FIRs have been filed and nine people arrested so far. TCS says it's taking a zero-tolerance approach by suspending those involved.