Maharashtra mandates ICC registration on She-Box after TCS Nashik case
Maharashtra is cracking down on workplace harassment, ordering all government and private establishments with 10 or more persons to follow the POSH Act closely.
This move comes after a recent harassment case at TCS's Nashik unit.
Now, qualifying establishments with 10 or more persons must set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and register it on the She-Box portal.
Maharashtra firms risk ₹50,000 fines
Skipping these rules could cost companies up to ₹50,000, and repeat offenders might even lose their license.
District officials will check that ICCs are actually in place, with at least half the members being women and a senior woman leading.
In the TCS case, nine FIRs have been filed and nine people arrested so far. TCS says it's taking a zero-tolerance approach by suspending those involved.