Maharashtra mandates Marathi for all auto and taxi drivers
India
Maharashtra just announced that effective May 1, 2026, every auto and taxi driver, including those with Ola and Uber, will need to speak Marathi.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik says it's about making sure everyone can communicate easily and honoring Marathi's new "classical language" status.
Maharashtra plans Marathi training and checks
For drivers who don't know Marathi yet, the government plans to design a training curriculum to make things smoother for both drivers and passengers.
There will also be statewide checks, and if a driver can't show they know enough Marathi, their license could be canceled.
Plus, local groups like MNS are already marking rickshaws where drivers speak Marathi to help riders spot them easily.