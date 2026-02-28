Maharashtra mandates police verification for delivery partners, gig workers
Maharashtra just announced that all delivery partners and gig workers—think folks delivering your food or packages from Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, and Amazon—will need police verification before hitting the road.
Labor Minister Akash Fundkar shared this update after lawmakers raised concerns about companies hiring without proper background checks.
The move aims to boost safety for everyone, especially women and older people, after concerns were raised about public safety, specifically the safety of women, elderly citizens and other vulnerable groups.
The government plans to make police clearance certificates a must, consider whether delivery personnel's details should be visible on mobile applications, remove unverified staff from platforms, and take action against companies that fail to comply.
Meanwhile, gig workers in Maharashtra are threatening a nationwide strike over working conditions—so there's a lot at stake for both sides right now.