Maharashtra mandates police verification for delivery partners, gig workers

The move aims to boost safety for everyone, especially women and older people, after concerns were raised about public safety, specifically the safety of women, elderly citizens and other vulnerable groups.

The government plans to make police clearance certificates a must, consider whether delivery personnel's details should be visible on mobile applications, remove unverified staff from platforms, and take action against companies that fail to comply.

Meanwhile, gig workers in Maharashtra are threatening a nationwide strike over working conditions—so there's a lot at stake for both sides right now.