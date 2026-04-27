Maharashtra mandates taxi and auto drivers speak and understand Marathi
India
Maharashtra has announced a new rule: if you drive an auto-rickshaw or taxi, you'll need to speak and understand Marathi.
The idea is to make the language more common across the state.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik will meet with drivers' groups on April 28 to figure out how this will actually work.
Drivers face Marathi checks May 1
Starting May 1, officials will check if drivers can chat in Marathi (reading and writing may also be required).
Groups like Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh are backing the move.
Drivers who don't meet the language rule could face penalties after these checks, and leaders say it should help clean up transport licensing too.