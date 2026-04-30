Maharashtra marks 1960 statehood on May 1 with dry day
India
Maharashtra Day is coming up on May 1, marking when Maharashtra officially became its own state back in 1960.
It's a day all about Marathi pride, cultural celebrations, and remembering how the state came together.
Heads up if you're planning to go out: May 1 is a dry day across Maharashtra, so no alcohol will be sold or served in public.
Maharashtra parades and may dry days
The day is celebrated with parades and cultural events highlighting Maharashtra's history.
May has a couple more dry days too, Buddha Purnima (also on May 1 in some states) and < em>Eid al-Adha, which falls on May 27, 2026, meant to honor important religious and cultural moments.
So if you're making plans, it's good to know when these restrictions are in place!