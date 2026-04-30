Maharashtra marks 1960 statehood on May 1 with dry day India Apr 30, 2026

Maharashtra Day is coming up on May 1, marking when Maharashtra officially became its own state back in 1960.

It's a day all about Marathi pride, cultural celebrations, and remembering how the state came together.

Heads up if you're planning to go out: May 1 is a dry day across Maharashtra, so no alcohol will be sold or served in public.