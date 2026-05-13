Maharashtra may ban app-based bike taxis to protect auto-rickshaw drivers

Maharashtra crackdown draws commuter backlash

Authorities have been cracking down: 110 vehicles were detained and fines crossed ₹11.85 lakh in early 2026, with 14 FIRs filed.

But many Mumbaikars are upset: #BikeTaxiBanNako is trending as commuters say bike taxis make city travel affordable and quick, plus they help young people earn a living.

Critics argue that instead of banning them, the government should regulate for safety while keeping this option open for everyone.