Maharashtra may ban app-based bike taxis to protect auto-rickshaw drivers
Maharashtra's government is thinking about banning app-based bike taxis, saying safety and regulation are big concerns.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik pointed out issues like missing permits, weak passenger insurance, and not enough driver checks.
The move is also meant to protect auto-rickshaw drivers from unfair competition.
Maharashtra crackdown draws commuter backlash
Authorities have been cracking down: 110 vehicles were detained and fines crossed ₹11.85 lakh in early 2026, with 14 FIRs filed.
But many Mumbaikars are upset: #BikeTaxiBanNako is trending as commuters say bike taxis make city travel affordable and quick, plus they help young people earn a living.
Critics argue that instead of banning them, the government should regulate for safety while keeping this option open for everyone.