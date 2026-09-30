Maharashtra may cut urban water supply 10% and pause construction
India
Maharashtra is facing a tough drought, and the government might soon cut urban water supply by 10% and pause construction in the worst-hit areas.
This comes after declaring drought in most of the state's talukas due to poor rainfall, with officials meeting to figure out next steps.
Maharashtra pushes ₹6,728cr employment program
The state will recheck drought status in about 10 to 15 talukas and will set up district "war rooms" to manage relief work.
There's also a big push for job creation and rural upgrades through a ₹6,728 crore employment program.
Plus, teams are looking at ways to save water and support farmers and livestock during this crisis.