Maharashtra medical interns threaten strike from November 1 seeking ₹30,000
Over 8,000 medical interns in Maharashtra are threatening to strike from November 1 if their stipend doesn't go up from ₹18,000 to ₹30,000.
As a first step, they're wearing black ribbons at hospitals today (October 22) as a quiet protest.
If nothing changes, patient care in dozens of government and private hospitals across the state could take a hit.
Hasan Mushrif says hike approved, stalled
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) says rising living costs have made the current stipend tough to manage. They've got support from the Indian Medical Association too.
While medical education minister Hasan Mushrif has said an increase is approved, it's still stuck with finance officials.
For context: Maharashtra's stipend is way lower than some other states (Odisha pays up to ₹44,000), leaving local interns feeling left behind.