Maharashtra meets tribal students' demands, Ashok Uike announces central kitchens
After weeks of protests over poor facilities and delayed scholarships, Maharashtra has agreed to the main demands of tribal students.
Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike shared that a new central kitchen system will soon roll out under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Yojana, aiming to make sure all ashram school students finally get the benefits and support they've been asking for.
Ashok Uike urges students to return
Uike encouraged students to head back to their classrooms now that changes are on the way.
The protests sparked plenty of political debate: Chief Minister Fadnavis said an attempt was being made to create unrest, while Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad criticized police for detaining student protesters.
Still, officials say they're committed to improving things for tribal youth.