Maharashtra milk drops 751,000-liter after FDA fake milk raids
Maharashtra's daily milk collection just dropped by 751,000-liter in June compared with May.
Why? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cracked down hard on fake milk syndicates mixing in dangerous stuff like detergent, shampoo, vegetable oil, and urea.
The state's data show these shady mixes were making their way into the supply chain before the raids.
FDA seized 160,000+ liters adulterated milk
Over the last two months, FDA teams checked around 360 places, seized over 160,000-liter of adulterated milk worth ₹65.17 lakh, suspended 35 licenses, and filed seven FIRs.
Most of this impact was felt at smaller collection centers outside the big dairy networks.
Since January, daily procurement has fallen by 1.8 million liters, raising real questions about how much fake milk was out there before authorities stepped in.