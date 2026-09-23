Maharashtra minister Babasaheb Patil warns of '100% drought' by September
India
Maharashtra is on the brink of a major drought, with Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil warning that the state could see a "100% drought" by this September.
Months of weak rainfall have already hit important crops like soybean, cotton, and sugarcane hard.
Patil called it the worst dry spell he's witnessed, and stressed just how tough things are for farmers right now.
Drought extends to Gujarat Telangana Karnataka
Reports from weather agencies show that not just Maharashtra but also parts of Gujarat, Telangana, and Karnataka are struggling with moderate to extreme drought.
This year's dry conditions cover a much bigger area than anything seen from 2022 to 2025.