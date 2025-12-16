Next Article
Maharashtra minister gets jail time for housing scam
India
Maharashtra's Sports Minister, Manikrao Kokate, and his brother have been sentenced to two years in prison for housing fraud.
They were found guilty of using a reserved quota to illegally get four flats under a government scheme back in 1995.
The Nashik court also fined them ₹10,000 each and said the jail term starts right away.
What happened and why it matters
This case goes all the way back to a 1997 police complaint, sparked by former minister Tukaram Dighole. The brothers faced charges like forgery and cheating.
If they don't pay the fine, they'll spend another month in jail.
With Kokate being an experienced MLA from Sinnar since 1999, this verdict sends a clear message: even powerful politicians can be held accountable when they misuse public welfare schemes.