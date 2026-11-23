Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane warns targeting Hindus will face action
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has warned that anyone targeting Hindus will face tough action.
His statement follows an attack on a young couple in a Mumbai park, and he claimed madrasas are spreading hate against Hindus.
Rane also assured that the state government is committed to protecting the community.
Sachin Sawant: crime has no religion
Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant hit back, saying crimes shouldn't be linked to religion and warning that such comments could divide society.
He stressed that criminal tendencies had no religion and were a human trait, and expressed serious concern over what he described as a deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra.