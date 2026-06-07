Maharashtra ministers visit after rains, hailstorms damage nearly 1L acres

Maharashtra approves Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar waiver

Bharne and Pawar talked with local farmers, listened to their worries, and told officials to speed up crop damage checks so compensation can reach people quickly.

Bharne pointed out that climate change is making things tougher for farmers, but promised no one would be left out of support.

The government recently approved the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme to help lakhs of farmers across Maharashtra.