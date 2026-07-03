Maharashtra MLA Sajid Pathan gets 6th threat from Shubham Lonkar

Police: Shubham Lonkar running gang abroad

Police say Lonkar is running gang operations abroad with Aarzoo Bishnoi, while Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi are in jail.

He is accused of recruiting young people into crime by playing up nationalist and religious sentiments, plus he got weapons training in Nepal and Azerbaijan.

Authorities believe he planned to expand his extortion racket across Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri Chinchwad, and they are working with central agencies to track him down.