Maharashtra MLA Sajid Pathan gets 6th threat from Shubham Lonkar
Maharashtra Congress MLA Sajid Pathan has received his sixth threat from Shubham Lonkar, who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is currently on the run.
The situation sparked some serious debates in the state assembly on Thursday, and Pathan now has Y-plus security cover.
Lonkar left India in 2024 and is tied to big cases like the Salman Khan firing and Baba Siddique murder.
Police: Shubham Lonkar running gang abroad
Police say Lonkar is running gang operations abroad with Aarzoo Bishnoi, while Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi are in jail.
He is accused of recruiting young people into crime by playing up nationalist and religious sentiments, plus he got weapons training in Nepal and Azerbaijan.
Authorities believe he planned to expand his extortion racket across Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri Chinchwad, and they are working with central agencies to track him down.