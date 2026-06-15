Maharashtra monsoon stalled at Harne and Solapur, revival possible
India
Maharashtra's monsoon has been on pause for nearly a week, stuck at Harne in Konkan and Solapur.
It kicked off fast on June 6 but got held up by dry northern winds.
Good news: Meteorologists say the monsoon may become active in parts of the state between June 18 and July 2.
South Konkan 1st, Vidarbha rain delayed
The first showers are likely to hit south Konkan, while Vidarbha might have to wait until after June 25 for any real rain.
Some places are already seeing scattered thunderstorms, but once the monsoon returns, expect relief from the heat and more widespread rainfall across Maharashtra.