Maharashtra moves nursery cutoff to June 30 causing playgroup delays
Maharashtra just changed its nursery admission rule: now, kids must be 3 years old by June 30 to get in, instead of the previous December 30 cut-off.
This sudden shift means some children will have to stay in playgroup for another year if they miss the new deadline, which has left many parents scratching their heads.
Maharashtra parents fear delays and costs
Parents are worried this late update could delay their kids' education and make playgroup more expensive.
Early childhood education experts say it's aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, which recommends 3 years of preschool starting at age 3.
The new age rule will roll out gradually from 2027-28 and cover all early grades by 2030-31.