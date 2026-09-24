Maharashtra names Shatrughna Singh UCC adviser after RC Chavan resigns
India
Maharashtra added retired IAS officer Shatrughna Singh as its Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee's member-cum-senior adviser right after Justice RC Chavan resigned.
Singh had already been giving advice at a recent meeting, even though his official role was questioned by Justice Chavan in his resignation email.
Now, Singh's spot on the panel is official.
Shatrughna Singh worked on Uttarakhand UCC
Singh brings experience from working on Uttarakhand's UCC draft with Justice Ranjana Desai, who also heads Maharashtra's committee.
The team has six months to put together their recommendations and is currently building a questionnaire to get public feedback, so if you've got thoughts on the UCC, your voice might count soon.