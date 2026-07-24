Maharashtra officially ends 1-year rural bond for MBBS graduates
India
Maharashtra has officially ended the one-year mandatory rural bond service for MBBS graduates, a rule that's been around since 2006 to fill doctor gaps in rural areas.
Now, if you're still waiting for your posting or haven't started yet, you're off the hook. But if you're already serving, you'll need to finish your stint.
Postgraduate students must still complete bond
Student groups and parents are relieved.
The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) called it a much-needed update that will finally speed up postgraduate admissions, while a senior government official pointed out that with more medical colleges and seats now available, the old bond just didn't make sense anymore.
For now, though, postgraduate medical students still have to complete their bond service.