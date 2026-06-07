Maharashtra onion farmers demand ₹3,000 MSP, NAFED, NCCF pay ₹1,580
India
Maharashtra's onion farmers say the government's relaxed buying rules aren't enough: the real issue is price.
Right now, NAFED and NCCF are paying about ₹1,580 per quintal, but farmers say that doesn't even cover their average cost of ₹1,800.
They're calling for a minimum support price of ₹3,000 per quintal to help them break even.
Growers demand transparency, APMCs, ₹1,500 subsidy
Leaders from the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association are asking NAFED and NCCF to publish daily lists of farmers whose onions are being bought.
They also want all purchases routed through APMCs so things stay fair.
Plus, they're pushing for a ₹1,500 per quintal subsidy for those who had to sell onions at low rates recently, saying fee waivers mostly help agencies, not actual growers.