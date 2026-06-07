Maharashtra onion farmers demand ₹3,000 MSP, NAFED, NCCF pay ₹1,580

Growers demand transparency, APMCs, ₹1,500 subsidy

Leaders from the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association are asking NAFED and NCCF to publish daily lists of farmers whose onions are being bought.

They also want all purchases routed through APMCs so things stay fair.

Plus, they're pushing for a ₹1,500 per quintal subsidy for those who had to sell onions at low rates recently, saying fee waivers mostly help agencies, not actual growers.