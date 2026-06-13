Maharashtra orders businesses to buy wholesale fuel, caps diesel 200L India Jun 13, 2026

Maharashtra just rolled out new rules for buying gasoline and diesel, thanks to supply hiccups linked to the West Asia conflict.

Now, businesses and institutions have to get their fuel from wholesale outlets only.

If you're filling up at a regular gas pump, there's a cap: no more than 200-liter of diesel per customer, per vehicle, each day.