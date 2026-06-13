Maharashtra orders businesses to buy wholesale fuel, caps diesel 200L
India
Maharashtra just rolled out new rules for buying gasoline and diesel, thanks to supply hiccups linked to the West Asia conflict.
Now, businesses and institutions have to get their fuel from wholesale outlets only.
If you're filling up at a regular gas pump, there's a cap: no more than 200-liter of diesel per customer, per vehicle, each day.
Maharashtra bans retail diesel reselling
To keep things fair (and stop black marketing), retail stations can only fill fuel directly into your tank or certified containers: no stockpiling allowed.
Oil companies are making sure all pumps follow these rules, and breaking them could mean legal trouble under the Essential Commodities Act.
Plus, reselling diesel bought at retail outlets is now banned until further notice.