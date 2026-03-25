Maharashtra passes new Shakti Bill, boosts women's safety
India
Big news from Maharashtra: the state council just passed a new bill that protects the identities of acid-attack survivors and cracks down harder on online sexual harassment.
Inspired by the earlier Shakti Bill, this law aims to make women feel safer both offline and online.
As Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis put it, it's all about bolstering women's safety.
The bill ensures anonymity for acid-attack survivors
The new bill ensures acid-attack survivors stay anonymous, helping protect their privacy.
It also brings in stricter punishment (a jail term of three years and a fine) for sexual advances through digital means (such as email and social media platforms).
Overall, it shows Maharashtra is serious about supporting women and making legal protections stronger in today's world.