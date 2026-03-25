Maharashtra passes new Shakti Bill, boosts women's safety India Mar 25, 2026

Big news from Maharashtra: the state council just passed a new bill that protects the identities of acid-attack survivors and cracks down harder on online sexual harassment.

Inspired by the earlier Shakti Bill, this law aims to make women feel safer both offline and online.

As Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis put it, it's all about bolstering women's safety.