Maharashtra pauses planned Hindi test for government employees amid opposition
Maharashtra has hit pause on a planned Hindi language test for government employees, following mounting political opposition and pushback from political groups.
The exam was set for June 28 but is now postponed while the state decides if it's really needed.
Minister Uday Samant said, "The decision will be taken in the interest of Marathi," reflecting concerns that Marathi should remain central in government work.
Maharashtra critics call Hindi test unnecessary
Opposition parties and activists argued that making officials take a Hindi test doesn't make sense when Marathi is already used for administration.
Some critics felt it was an attempt to please central leaders by pushing Hindi, while others pointed out that similar tests aren't held in other non-Hindi states.
This isn't Maharashtra's first language debate: past moves to add more Hindi in schools were eventually rolled back, and require Marathi for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers also sparked controversy and were softened to a consultative approach.