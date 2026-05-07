Maharashtra pauses planned Hindi test for government employees amid opposition

Maharashtra critics call Hindi test unnecessary

Opposition parties and activists argued that making officials take a Hindi test doesn't make sense when Marathi is already used for administration.

Some critics felt it was an attempt to please central leaders by pushing Hindi, while others pointed out that similar tests aren't held in other non-Hindi states.

This isn't Maharashtra's first language debate: past moves to add more Hindi in schools were eventually rolled back, and require Marathi for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers also sparked controversy and were softened to a consultative approach.